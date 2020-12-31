Louisiana Pharmacies to Begin Receiving COVID Vaccine for the Elderly, Additional

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards has officially announced COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available to pharmacies statewide in a limited supply starting January 4th and will be administered to people ages 70 and older as well as health care workers.

This first supply of the vaccine is extremely limited and you must contact a designated pharmacy to make your appointment before going in to be vaccinated. According to the press release, only people in Priority Group 1-B, Tier One, which is people 70 years of age and older as well as ambulatory and outpatient health care personnel, will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at their designated pharmacy. Again, appointments ARE REQUIRED; Gov. Edwards says you will not receive a vaccine without scheduling an appointment first.

Beginning Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will have a list of available pharmacies where you can schedule an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccine on their website at covidvaccine.la.gov. During this phase, Phase 1-B, LDH expects approximately 100 pharmacies across 52 parishes will receive a total of 10,500 doses within the first week. Each of these pharmacies will receive approximately 100 doses.

Governor Edwards issued an official statement regarding the COVID-19 vaccine:

I am relieved to end this year by expanding access to the COVID vaccine to more Louisianans, though I know we have a long road ahead of us before we put this pandemic in our rear view mirrors. I hope all Louisianans will consider taking this safe and effective vaccine when it is their turn to get it, because that is how we will ultimately reach herd immunity and get our lives back to some form of normalcy. Already we have lost more than 7,400 people in our state to this terrible virus, and new cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. This vaccine is a new weapon we have in the fight against COVID, but to be effective people must take it. In addition, we have outlined how we will proceed with the next tier of people in line, so that people may plan for the future. Governor John Bel Edwards

During the first 2 weeks of vaccinations, 45,289 Louisianans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which the Governor’s Office says is safe and effective against COVID-19. A second dose must be administered for people to gain fuller protection from COVID.

According to the Governor’s Office, 210,350 doses have been allocated for Louisiana, of which 56,200 have been designated for the federal Long Term Care Facilities partnership and reside with Walgreens and CVS. Vaccinations for residents and staff of long term care facilities, such as nursing homes, just started this week.

PRIORITY GROUPS IN LOUISIANA

Within priority groups and tiers there is no particular sequencing.

Priority Group 1-A: Ongoing (around 249,000 eligible people)

Health care workers at Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals

Staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities

Emergency Medical Services employees and firefighters

Priority Group 1-B, Tier One: Starts Monday, January 4, 2021 (around 640,000 eligible people)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

End stage renal disease facility personnel and patients

Home agency patients and personnel

Ambulatory and outpatient health care personnel

Persons 70 years old and older

Priority Group 1-B, Tier Two: Starts at a later date (around 318,750 eligible people)

Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy)

Essential governmental response personnel

Judiciary personnel

Department of Homeland Security personnel, National Guard (non-COVID deployed), federal intelligence and security personnel, military personnel

First responders not covered in Phase 1A

Corrections officers and jailers

Medical transportation services

Homeless shelter and other congregate group home/center staff

K-12 school and daycare personnel

Food processing and agricultural workers

Postal personnel

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers and other deemed frontline essential workers

