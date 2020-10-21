Louisiana performing better than other Southern states when it comes to Covid-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Newly released data from the White House shows that Louisiana is doing better than their southern peers when it comes to COVID-19.

Louisiana is one of the 15 states in the “orange zone” for new cases per-capita while most states in the country are in the “red zone.”

The state is ranked 36th for new weekly cases per capita.

According to the data, Louisiana has the lowest number of per capita cases of any Southern state.

The state is also ranked 34th when it comes to positivity rates.

Although officials are seeing the good in the fight, they warn, we’re still not in the clear.

“I believe that it is true that the emphasis that we have placed on mitigation efforts consistently telling the message over and over. I believe all of those efforts are paying off” said Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge, Sharon Weston Broome.

Louisiana residents say, this is a huge shift from where the state was months ago.

“I’m not surprised and I talk with a lot of people I network quite a bit and it seems like if there are cases they’re not near as serious but we still have to be smart and safe” said Baton Rouge resident, Ryan Busbice.

The White House report states:

Mitigation efforts should continue to include mask wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene, avoiding crowds in public and social gatherings in private, and ensuring flu immunizations.” The White House

The Governor’s office says, “Mitigation measures and the efforts of Louisianans to slow the spread of Covid are working.”