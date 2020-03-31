Louisiana pastor says he’ll keep violating coronavirus ban

Congregants gather after services at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., Sunday, March 29, 2020. Pastor Tony Spell has defied a shelter-in-place order by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, and continues to hold church services with hundreds of congregants. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana pastor says he will keep violating a ban on gatherings put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus because God told him to.

Pastor Tony Spell told The Associated Press that he plans to hold another service for hundreds of people Tuesday night at the Life Tabernacle church in the city of Central.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said Spell was charged Tuesday with six misdemeanor violations of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

