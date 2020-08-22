Louisiana parishes to keep getting positive virus test lists

Swarnamala Ratnayaka prepares RNA for testing for the new coronavirus at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Thirty-nine of Louisiana’s 64 parishes will continue to receive information about residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They signed data-sharing agreements, even as questions arise about whether local officials should continue to receive the personal health details.

Louisiana’s health department sends lists of people with positive tests and their addresses to local emergency officials to help first responders know they’ll be interacting with someone with the virus.

The agency required parish officials to sign data-use agreements outlining limits on disclosure of the information after two rural parishes appeared to misuse lists they received.

Parish sheriffs and emergency preparedness officials had until Friday to sign the agreements.