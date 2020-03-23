Louisiana opens Child Care Assistance Program to critical personnel amid COVID-19 outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) today opened the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) to support essential critical infrastructure personnel.

By completing an application online, these families can access care for children ages 12 and under at licensed childcare centers participating in the program, or through registered and certified family childcare and in-home providers.

The Governor’s emergency proclamation to close all school facilities to students through at least April 13, 2020, did not include childcare and early learning centers. Early learning centers make individual decisions about whether to close their businesses. However, updated directives from the Governor’s Office and health officials have advised limiting group sizes to 10 or fewer children and adults.

If you can keep your children at home, please do so. But we must ensure affordable access to childcare for those who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort. Opening CCAP to critical personnel is necessary and important as we fight the spread of COVID-19. Acting State Superintendent, Beth Scioneaux

Effective today (Monday), families of essential critical infrastructure workers are eligible for CCAP, and their applications will be expedited.

Essential critical infrastructure workers belong to the following industries:

HealthCare/Public Health

Law Enforcement, Public Safety, First Responders

Food and Agriculture

Energy (electrical industry, petroleum, natural and propane gas workers)

Waste and Wastewater

Transportation and Logistics

Public Works

Communications and Information Technology

Other Community-Based Government

Critical Manufacturing

Hazardous Materials

Interested families must complete the CCAP Pandemic Protective Services Crisis Application. Upon approval, initial certification will be valid for 30 days. If the public health crisis continues beyond 30 days, the LDOE will reassess applications.