Louisiana lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser speaks during the inauguration ceremony at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. Nungesser said he has COVID-19 and is resting at home with mild symptoms, becoming Louisiana’s fourth statewide elected official to test positive for the coronavirus disease. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he has COVID-19 and is resting at home with mild symptoms.

He’s Louisiana’s fourth statewide elected official to test positive for the coronavirus disease since the pandemic began.

Nungesser confirmed in a Wednesday night Twitter post that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican in his second term as lieutenant governor told The News-Star that his mild symptoms include a fever, but no breathing problems.

The lieutenant governor joins three other Republican statewide elected officials in Louisiana who have previously had COVID-19 and have since recovered: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Attorney General Jeff Landry and Treasurer John Schroder.