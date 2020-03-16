BATON ROUGE, La. (The News-Star) — Today, the Louisiana Legislature decided to recess until the end of the month after pressure from health care officials and some lawmakers.
According to our content partners at The News-Star, lawmakers will be asked this afternoon to pass a resolution to suspend the session.
The session still must end by June 1, so lawmakers will need to return to pass essential legislation like a budget and reauthorizing government agencies.
To read the full article, click here.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST POSTS:
- Louisiana Legislature to recess over COVID-19 concerns
- Mayor Mayo to hold briefing on Monroe’s response to spread of COVID-19
- Gov. Edwards announces more measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the state
- WATCH: Louisiana doctor answers commonly asked coronavirus questions
- Louisiana Gaming Control Board closes all state casinos except those on reservations