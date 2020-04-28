Louisiana lawmakers approve emergency summer elections plan

FILE – In this July 20, 2018, file photo, interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge, talks to reporters in Baton Rouge, La. An emergency plan to increase early and mail-in voting options for Louisiana’s summer elections because of the coronavirus won approval Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from key state House and Senate oversight panels, but only after the mail-in balloting expansion was scaled back from a prior proposal. Republican lawmakers who raised concerns about voter fraud and stalled the first plan submitted by Ardoin lifted their objections once Ardoin more strictly limited the list of who’s eligible for mail-in ballots. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana voters will have more early voting time and expanded mail-in balloting options in the July and August elections because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency elections plan submitted by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin won legislative passage in a 31-8 Senate vote and a 62-39 House vote. Results were released Monday night.

Lawmakers aren’t currently in session, so they voted by emailed and faxed ballots.

A mix of Democrats and Republicans backed it. Opposition came from some Republicans who objected to the mail-in voting expansion.

Ardoin will use the plan to manage the July 11 presidential primary and an August 15 municipal election.

