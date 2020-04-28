Louisiana lawmakers approve emergency summer elections plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana voters will have more early voting time and expanded mail-in balloting options in the July and August elections because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The emergency elections plan submitted by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin won legislative passage in a 31-8 Senate vote and a 62-39 House vote. Results were released Monday night.
Lawmakers aren’t currently in session, so they voted by emailed and faxed ballots.
A mix of Democrats and Republicans backed it. Opposition came from some Republicans who objected to the mail-in voting expansion.
Ardoin will use the plan to manage the July 11 presidential primary and an August 15 municipal election.
