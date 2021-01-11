Louisiana expands rollout of coronavirus vaccine to elderly

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is boosting its distribution of coronavirus vaccines to the elderly.
The state on Monday increased the number of doses available to people aged 70 and older this week and expanded the locations where they can get the shots to include every parish of the state.
The Department of Health’s list of pharmacies offering the vaccine to the elderly numbered 107 last week. It has grown to 209 pharmacies and health clinics this week.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’s administration also is steering thousands more doses to the facilities for vaccinations of people 70 and older.
Demand remains certain to exceed supply. People need to make an appointment to get vaccinated.
