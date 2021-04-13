Louisiana Department of Health puts temporary pause on all Johnson & Johnson vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Tuesday that they are placing a temporary pause on all administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This pause comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration began investigating whether six reported cases of “rare and severe” blood clotting were caused by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All six cases of blood clotting were reported by women between the ages of 18 and 48. The symptoms in these cases reportedly occurred between 6 and 13 days after vaccination. So far, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been given in the U.S.

The CDC will convene on Wednesday to further review the six reported cases and assess their significance. The FDA will then review that analysis while it continues to investigate the cases. The LDH is pausing all administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until that process is done.

Providers in Louisiana will continue administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.