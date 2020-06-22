Louisiana crosses 50,000 cases, 3,000 deaths; 2,775 more recoveries also reported in Monday update

BATON ROUGE, La. – (June 22, 2020) — As of Monday, Louisiana has crossed over 50,000 cases and 3,000 deaths. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 461 new cases and 11 new deaths on Monday, June 22, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 50,239 and the total number of deaths to 3,004.

Also on Monday, the LDH reported 2,775 more presumed recoveries over the past week, bringing the total to 39,792.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 49 new cases and 3 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,980 cases and 67 deaths, an increase of 20 cases and 1 death since Sunday’s update.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 630 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 77 of which are on ventilators.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,980 cases, 67 deaths (20 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 421 cases, 14 deaths (5 new cases)

Union Parish – 378 cases, 20 deaths (3 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 339 cases (7 new cases)

Madison Parish – 320 cases, 2 deaths (3 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 274 cases, 18 deaths (Note: On Monday, Lincoln Parish reported 1 less death than what was reported in Sunday’s update.)

Winn Parish – 226 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Jackson Parish – 191 cases, 16 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Morehouse Parish – 188 cases, 7 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Catahoula Parish – 153 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Richland Parish – 150 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 108 cases, 3 death (1 new case)

Concordia Parish – 102 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 97 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 86 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 24 cases (no change)

