Louisiana COVID-19 Roundtable to air on KTVE Monday evening

Governor John Bel Edwards will take part in an hourlong roundtable Monday evening to discuss the state’s response to the Coronavirus.

The governor will be joined by doctors and other experts to talk about medical access, the economic impact and job, the impact on your children’s education, and more.

The governor’s office is accepting questions to the public. You can submit them here: lpb.org/questions.

You can watch the roundtable Monday at 7pm on NBC 10.

