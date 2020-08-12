Louisiana Child Care Centers Report 22 Cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Crystal Whitman

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health reports 22 COVID-19 outbreaks in daycares since the pandemic hit.

As more students head back to school and daycares, there may be more at risk.

LDH’s Dr. Joseph Kanter says the best thing parents can do is follow safety guidelines.

LDH says bars, casinos, restaurants and food processing tops the list of places with the most COVID-19 cases.

