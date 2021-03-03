Local restaurants make changes for Phase 3

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– As many of us know, it’s been a tough year for those in the food business.

“It was horrible. The to-go orders was not enough to keep us open,” Mohendra Ramroop, Manager or Little India in Monroe, said.

Since the coronavirus hit, restaurants like Little India have had to turn away customers, cut back on their menus, and some have even closed their doors completely.

“A lot of customers just choose not to dine in during the whole Corona, people with health issues have been very scared of the whole situation,” Ramroop said.

That’s about to change. Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday afternoon Louisiana can finally move into Phase 3.

“hopefully now we can have some of our regular customers come back in and dine,” Ramroop said.

With the loosened restrictions, restaurants, malls, and most other businesses can go back to 75% capacity. Chef John Peters with Char 19 said this means they can open up more table.

“We are getting to seat a few more people, but we are still keeping everyone safe,” Chef Peters said.

Ramroop said while Phase 3 comes with it’s own set of restrictions, he is happy to get back to some soft of normalcy.

“Phase 3 is not a full reopening, but it does have where you can have inside performances, you don’t have to have as much restrictions in terms of social distancing,” Ramroop said.

Although this is one step forward from Louisiana, Chef Peters said we are still playing catch up with the rest of the country.

“I think Texas and Mississippi are already taking the mask off. We hope for that next,” Chef Peters said.

Bars and restaurants still cannot sell alcohol after 11 P.M.