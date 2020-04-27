Local attorneys donating POA services to those affected by Coronavirus

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe-based lawfirm is offering free Powers of Attorney services to those who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Parker Alexander Law announced on Monday that the free service will allow for Coronavirus patients to assign an agent to act on their behalf so that healthcare and financial wishes can be carried out during their treatment.

“Patients being treated for Coronavirus may find themselves unable to act in their own best interests regarding medical and financial matters. By offering free POA (Powers Of Attorney) services, patients and their families would have one less thing to worry about during these troubling times. At Parker Alexander, we feel it is our duty to do what we can to offer whatever assistance we can to our friends and neighbors in need.” Chad Carter, Attorney at Parker Alexander.

If you are interested in taking advantage of this free service, call Chad Carter at 318-322-7373.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: