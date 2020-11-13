LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on Louisiana hurricane, COVID-19 response as cases spike

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing Friday afternoon on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 as well as Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.
The briefing comes as the Louisiana Department of Health reports 3,492 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, the highest number of cases reported over a 24-hour period since the outbreak began in March.
The briefing also comes a day after a judge rejected a challenge to thwart Governor John Bel Edwards’ emergency COVID-19 orders, a decision Attorney General Jeff Landry has appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
The mask mandate and other coronavirus-related restrictions in phase 3 extended last week by Edwards will remain in place unless the higher court overturns 19th Judicial District Judge William Morvant’s decision.