LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Gov. Edwards briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing Thursday afternoon on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,517 new cases and 55 more deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total cases statewide to 394,909 and deaths to 8,743. Of the new cases reported since Tuesday, the LDH says 1,845 are confirmed and 672 are probable.

The number of patients in the hospital statewide with COVID-19 has continued to decline since reaching an all-time high on Jan. 7 at 2,069. As of Wednesday, according to the latest data available, there were 1,590 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 206 on ventilators.

In Northwest Louisiana, hospitalizations have ticked back up over the past three days to 266 after steadily declining since peaking at an all-time high of 374 on Jan. 4. There are now 30 patients on ventilators.