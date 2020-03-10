Lincoln Parish forms Healthcare Task Force to prepare for Coronavirus

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — The Lincoln Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has joined together with the City of Ruston, Ruston EMS, Northern Louisiana Medical Center, Green Clinic, Louisiana Tech University, Grambling State University, Lincoln Parish School Board, and other healthcare providers in the area to form a Healthcare Task Force to prepare for Coronavirus.

According to the task force, proactive steps are being taken to prepare the community and to monitor COVID-19 updates from the CDC. They say that screening guidelines are being used and that a response plan to protect the community is in place should it be needed.

At this time, no one in Lincoln Parish who meets the risk criteria has been identified. Healthcare providers do ask that if you or someone you know might be feeling symptoms of Coronavirus, please call your doctor by phone before going to the clinic to ensure the safety of all persons present.

The task force is encouraging all citizens to follow prevention protocols issued by the CDC.

If you are a healthcare provider in Lincoln Parish and would like to be a part of the Healthcare Task Force, contact Kip Franklin with the Lincoln Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness at 318-251-6454 or Amy Stegall with the City of Ruston Mayor’s Office at 318-251-8623.

