LifeShare offering free COVID-19 antibody test to blood donors

WEST MONROE, La. — LifeShare Blood Center, who is in critical need of blood donors, is hosting an emergency blood drive later this week.

According to LifeShare, the blood drive will be held at the Glenwood Medical Mall in West Monroe, Louisiana, on Thursday, June 11 from 10:30 AM until 5 PM.

Officials with LifeShare say that they will be taking temperature checks at the door. They also say that adhering to social distancing protocols and masks are required.

All donors will receive a LifeShare t-shirt along with a COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last.

