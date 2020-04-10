Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow: Crystal Geodes

WEST MONROE, La. (04/10/2020) — With the Coronavirus keeping children from school and many companies asking employees to work from home, parents have found themselves trying to keep their kids occupied and learning all day.

We here at KTVE/KARD understand that it’s no easy task, especially when trying to balance parenting with a full-time job. To help we have started a new series called “Learners today, leaders tomorrow“, which will offer plenty of hands-on educational activities for children, tweens and teens.

Our project today is Crystal Geodes! Here’s what you need:

Borax (2 cups)

Water (4 cups)

Pipe Cleaners

Tall pan or pot

Food Coloring

Stick (long enough to fit across the top of the pan)

String

Plate or Tinfoil

(Adult Supervision is Required)

Here’s what you do:

Tie multiple pipe cleaners together into the shape of your choosing. Tie the pipe cleaners to the center of the stick with a short string. Make sure there is a small space between the stick and the pipe cleaners. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil and add half a bottle of food coloring. Slowly add two cups of Borax to the boiling water, stirring until dissolved. Once dissolved, remove from heat. Fully submerge the pipe cleaners into the mixture, but do not let it touch the bottom of the pan/pot. Let sit for 24 hours.

The fun can continue with this project by reheating the mixture and adding more pipe cleaner shapes to make more crystals.

Tomorrow’s experiment will be about making bouncy Easter eggs, another project you can do at home with a few simple ingredients.