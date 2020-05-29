LDH: Temporary partial closure of tanning facilities

(KTVE/KARD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health, they’re issuing an emergency order effective as of 12:01 AM on May 28, 2020 that will remain in effect until further notice from the State Health Officer.

The emergency order will temporarily close all tanning facilities due to them being deemed non essential as the COVID-19 virus has expanded throughout Louisiana.

The State Health Officer expressly found that the measures ordered are necessary to control and prevent further spread of COVID-19 which was deemed a communicable, contagious, and infectious disease.

The measures have been justified due to the physical contamination of the disease and the virus’ ability to stay attached to surfaces for prolonged periods of time.

This effect will remain until further notice.

You can read the entire emergency order here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.