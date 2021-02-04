LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on COVID-19, update vaccine distribution plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his weekly media briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, where he is expected to provide more details in an update on the state’s vaccine distribution plans.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

More than 400,00 people in Louisiana have received at least their first dose of the two-dose COVID-19 immunization so far, with nearly 131,000 people getting both doses, according to the latest health department data.

Nearly 900,000 of Louisiana’s 4.6 million residents are eligible to be immunized right now, under Edwards’ eligibility rules.

Only 406 of the more than 1,900 enrolled vaccine providers across the state received limited doses of the COVID vaccine this week, and the LDH confirmed on Thursday that it is taking back more than 15,000 doses distributed to long-term care facilities that have not used them so they can be re-distributed.

The state remains in the Phase 1B, Tier 1 phase of distribution, which includes health care employees; EMS workers; firefighters; people with kidney failure; anyone aged 70 and older; people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based services and their providers; and people who live and work at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

There have been a total of 408,995 cases reported statewide since the pandemic began, according to the latest update on the LDH COVID-19 dashboard. The state says 844 of the 2,758 new cases reported Thursday are from a backlog dating as far back as October 22.

The state surpassed the 9,000-mark in deaths on Wednesday, noting that “more people have died from COVID 19 in Louisiana since March 9, 2020 than there are people living in the entire city of Carencro.” Thirty-eight more deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 9,044.

The governor’s extended Phase 2 COVID Mitigation Measures are set to expire next Wednesday, Feb. 10.