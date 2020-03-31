LDH establishes Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. — A COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site has been established in Rapides Parish.

The Office of Public Health will now screen patients on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 PM to 3 PM starting today, March 31, 2020, in the Rapides Parish Coliseum parking lot.

To be screened, you must be experiencing a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and you must have your ID and insurance card.

The Office of Public Health has said that there is no out of pocket expense and you do not need a doctor’s order.

