LDH confirms first COVID-19 variant in Louisiana

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

Baton Rouge, La. (January 16, 2021) — According to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Health, they have confirmed the state’s first identified case of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., known as the U.K. variant because it is prevalent in the United Kingdom.

The release claims the variant has been identified in an individual in the Greater New Orleans area.

This variant spreads more easily from one person to another than other viral strains currently circulating in the United States, though the variant has not been shown to cause more severe disease.

Health experts believe current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against this strain of the virus.

The Department conducted a case investigation and contact tracing to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with the individual, who has a reported history of travel outside of Louisiana.

An official statement from the Office of the Governor can be read below:

LDH has confirmed the state’s first case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant that has been identified in the United Kingdom, and it is urgent that everyone double down on the mitigation measures that we know are effective in reducing the spread of the virus. It was always a matter of time before this new strain of the virus would reach Louisiana, which is why our state health experts have been monitoring cases and working with the CDC to prepare. There is no such thing as taking this too seriously. Our case counts and hospitalizations are increasing daily and deaths from COVID have reached an alarming rate. I implore everyone to wear a mask, avoid people and places that are not implementing the mask mandate, social distance, wash your hands frequently and do not go around anyone if you are sick. Even with the vaccines available, controlling our behavior with the measures that are proven to help keep us safe is our best defense against spreading this virus to our family, friends and throughout our communities. Governor John Bel Edwards

So far, the variant strain has been detected in at least 15 other states and is likely circulating in Louisiana as well.

Due to this variant strain being more contagious, it is more important than ever that Louisianans:

Wear masks,

Wash hands,

Practice distancing,

Avoid gatherings,

Stay home when sick,

Quarantine and get tested if exposed to a positive case, and

When it is your turn, consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Health has been preparing for this variant strain by participating in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program and has been sending bi-weekly samples to the CDC for sequencing since November 2020.

The State Public Health Laboratory is also working with clinical laboratories throughout Louisiana to conduct targeted surveillance for suspect variant strains.