LDH confirms 6th death due to MIS-C

LDH: Over four percent of those who contracted MIS-C have died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting one more death due to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

As of March 24, six people under the age of 21 have now passed away from this condition.

There have been 40 more confirmed MIS-C cases involving males than females.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the latest details on MIS-C in the state:

Image courtesy of Louisiana of Louisiana Department of Health

LDH defines Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) as “a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.”