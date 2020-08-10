LDH attributing fourth death to MIS-C on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported a fourth death related to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 on Monday, August 10.

So far four deaths between the ages of 2 and 19 have occurred in young people diagnosed with MIS-C in Louisiana, and the state is seeing an increasing number of MIS-C cases among young people. As of August 10, the number of confirmed MIS-C cases has risen to 44 in Louisiana.

According to the LDH, MIS-C causes severe illness requiring hospitalization, and the young people diagnosed with MIS-C in Louisiana have been hospitalized an average of 7 days. Although the specific cause of MIS-C is not yet clear, the LDH says that children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired. To learn more about MIS-C, click here.

On Monday, the LDH reported 562 new cases and 24 new deaths for Louisiana.

