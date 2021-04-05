LDH announces NELA COVID-19 testing sites for April 5-10

FILE — In this Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 file photo, a long-distance traveller undergoes a COVID-19 test at a mobile clinic at a taxi rank at Johannesburg’s main railway station. As a result of holiday gatherings, African officials warn of a resurgence of COVID-19 on the continent and urge increased testing to combat it. The level of testing across Africa is considerably less than what health experts say is needed to effectively control the spread of the disease. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)

BATON ROUGE, La — The Louisiana Department of Health has announced the testing sites in Northeast Louisiana for this week.

According to LDH, the following locations will hold COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard:

Grambling State University – 1234 Grambling Road Noon – 4 PM; Tuesday and Thursday

Louisiana Tech University: Thomas Assembly Center – 1650 W. Alabama Avenue 9 AM – 4 PM; Monday, Wednesday, and Friday



Pre-registration for these sites is encouraged, but not required. There is also no cost to be tested and no identification is needed. Testing is for residents ages 3 or older.

When at the site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their vehicle. Residents ages 13 or older will use a self-administered nasal swab test. Parents will administer the test to their children ages 12 or younger.

Results for the tests are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378) or through the Quest online portal or app.