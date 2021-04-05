LDH announces NELA COVID-19 testing sites for April 5-10

BATON ROUGE, La — The Louisiana Department of Health has announced the testing sites in Northeast Louisiana for this week.
According to LDH, the following locations will hold COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard:
- Grambling State University – 1234 Grambling Road
- Noon – 4 PM; Tuesday and Thursday
- Louisiana Tech University: Thomas Assembly Center – 1650 W. Alabama Avenue
- 9 AM – 4 PM; Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
Pre-registration for these sites is encouraged, but not required. There is also no cost to be tested and no identification is needed. Testing is for residents ages 3 or older.
When at the site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their vehicle. Residents ages 13 or older will use a self-administered nasal swab test. Parents will administer the test to their children ages 12 or younger.
Results for the tests are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378) or through the Quest online portal or app.