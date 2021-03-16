LDH announces COVID-19 testing locations for this week

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health has announced the COVID-19 testing locations operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard for the week of March 16-20.
In Region 8, the testing sites will be set up at Grambling State University and Louisiana Tech University.
At GSU, the testing will run from 12 PM until 4 PM Tuesday through Friday. At Louisiana Tech, testing will run from 9 AM until 4 PM Tuesday through Friday.
If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms of COVID-19, you should consider being tested:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Pre-registration is encouraged for all residents and testing is open to anyone ages 3 and older. There is no cost for the test and no identification is needed.
Once on the site, those being tested must wear a mask and stay in their vehicle. Residents 13 or older will use a self-administered nasal swab test. Once the sample has been taken, residents will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.