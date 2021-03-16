LDH announces COVID-19 testing locations for this week

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health has announced the COVID-19 testing locations operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard for the week of March 16-20.

In Region 8, the testing sites will be set up at Grambling State University and Louisiana Tech University.

At GSU, the testing will run from 12 PM until 4 PM Tuesday through Friday. At Louisiana Tech, testing will run from 9 AM until 4 PM Tuesday through Friday.

If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms of COVID-19, you should consider being tested:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Pre-registration is encouraged for all residents and testing is open to anyone ages 3 and older. There is no cost for the test and no identification is needed.

Once on the site, those being tested must wear a mask and stay in their vehicle. Residents 13 or older will use a self-administered nasal swab test. Once the sample has been taken, residents will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.