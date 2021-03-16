LDH announces COVID-19 testing locations for this week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health has announced the COVID-19 testing locations operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard for the week of March 16-20.

In Region 8, the testing sites will be set up at Grambling State University and Louisiana Tech University.

At GSU, the testing will run from 12 PM until 4 PM Tuesday through Friday. At Louisiana Tech, testing will run from 9 AM until 4 PM Tuesday through Friday.

If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms of COVID-19, you should consider being tested:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Pre-registration is encouraged for all residents and testing is open to anyone ages 3 and older. There is no cost for the test and no identification is needed.

Once on the site, those being tested must wear a mask and stay in their vehicle. Residents 13 or older will use a self-administered nasal swab test. Once the sample has been taken, residents will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories