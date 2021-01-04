LDH: 107 Pharmacies in 51 parishes to start receiving COVID vaccine on Monday

A medical worker prepares a syringe to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a nursing home in Burgbernheim, Germany, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Monday the Louisiana Department of Health announced that 107 pharmacies across the state will begin receiving the first limited doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines are being made available to the following people deemed as part of Phase 1B, Tier One:

people 70 years or older

home health services patients and staff

ambulatory/outpatient health care personnel

residents, students, and staff of schools of allied health

people being treated for end stage renal disease (patients on dialysis”

All eligible residents are asked to make an appointment at a participating pharmacy. All patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated, according to LDH.

