LDH: 107 Pharmacies in 51 parishes to start receiving COVID vaccine on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Monday the Louisiana Department of Health announced that 107 pharmacies across the state will begin receiving the first limited doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccines are being made available to the following people deemed as part of Phase 1B, Tier One:
- people 70 years or older
- home health services patients and staff
- ambulatory/outpatient health care personnel
- residents, students, and staff of schools of allied health
- people being treated for end stage renal disease (patients on dialysis”
All eligible residents are asked to make an appointment at a participating pharmacy. All patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated, according to LDH.
Click here to find the closest participating pharmacy near you.
