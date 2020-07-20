LaSalle Parish School Board hosting Back-to-School COVID Testing Blitz

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LaSALLE PARISH, La. — The LaSalle Parish School Board has announced a free COVID-19 testing site leading up to the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the school board’s website, the “Back-to-School Covid Testing Blitz” will be taking place from Tuesday, July 21, 2020, through Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Exhibition Hall next to the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

The testing will take place according to the following schedule:

Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday: 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Tuesday-Thursday: 2 P.M. to 7 P.M.

They say that everyone is welcome and that you do not have to have symptoms in order to be tested. They are encouraging school-aged children, teachers, school employees, bus drivers, and others who are associated with education to get tested in order to identify those who are COVID-19 positive.

The testing will not cost anything out-of-pocket and boasts a four-day turnaround. Each person tested will also receive a bag with 5 masks for personal use.

