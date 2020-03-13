LA Tech moving classes to online over coronavirus concerns

RUSTON, La. — Louisiana Tech University has made the decision to move all classes due to coronavirus concerns.

LA Tech states that they will continue to assess the progression of the virus and determine when in-person classes will resume.

Dear Louisiana Tech Students

Your health and safety remain our top priority. While no known novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been diagnosed in Lincoln Parish, Ruston, or at Louisiana Tech University, we continue to prepare for that potential while working to complete the current quarter. Should such a case occur, we will notify you when it is verified. It is imperative that we are all communicating accurate information.

Beginning Monday, March 16 we will transition to an all online or other alternative method of course delivery. Some adjustments to laboratory and studio courses that are in more controlled environments will be made. We will continue to assess the progression of the virus and to determine when we will return to in-person classes.

University operations will continue and the campus remains open. Housing, dining and other services will continue to be provided.

We understand not every course is perfectly suited to be delivered online. Louisiana Tech is offering faculty members training on the use of Moodle, Zoom, and other learning management tools. We will also have a limited number of webcams available for check out in the library for student use.

What do students need to do now to prepare?

Students should be on the lookout for communication from faculty members about the logistics of the move to the online/alternative delivery of classes. Be patient as some instructors will need some time to test and practice before providing more finalized details ahead of the switch to the online delivery of classes.

Work with your instructors to ensure that you will have access to the class content online wherever you may be.

The move to the online or alternate delivery of classes does not currently impact housing, dining or other services. In addition to this move, ALL events expected to draw 50 participants or more are cancelled or postponed until further notice.

Continue to practice social distancing and other preventive measures moving forward, especially in places like the library, computer labs and recreational facilities.

Student workers will be allowed to continue working their jobs on campus. If you are unable to continue working, please notify your supervisor as soon as possible.

The coming weeks will require a great deal of flexibility and understanding as we all work through this together. Please remain supportive and respectful to one another. The things that we do to minimize the spread of COVID-19 will minimize impacts throughout our community and flatten the infection curve.

The latest updates continue to be added to the University’s Coronavirus Update site: latech.edu/coronavirus.

Dr. Les Guice

President