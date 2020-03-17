Hot Topic closing all stores due to COVID-19, will pay all employees

(WJBF) – Clothing retailer Hot Topic has announced they will close all stores due to health risks from the coronavirus.

The closure will run from Tuesday, March 17th until March 30th.

During this time, the company states all employees will continue to be paid.

You can view their release below:

