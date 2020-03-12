GSU cancels all football-related activities until further notice

WEST MONROE, La. (The News-Star) –All football-related activities, including the remainder of spring football practice, at Grambling State have been canceled, according to our content partners at The News-Star.

The Tigers were scheduled to hold their fifth of 15 spring football practices Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, but the team never made it to the field as the university administration decided to shut down football activities until further notice after meeting with healthcare professionals on precautions to take amid the growing concern for student, faculty and staff safety in light of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

