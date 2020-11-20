Governor Hutchinson to hold a press conference on Arkansas’s rising COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson will hold a news conference on the state’s rising COVID-19 case numbers at 2:30pm.

On Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a new closing time for all businesses in Arkansas licensed to sell or that allow consumption of alcohol as concerns over a renewed COVID-19 surge continues.

The new directive orders bars, restaurants and private clubs with “on-premise” permits to close by 11 p.m. starting Friday. The new order runs through January 3.

According to the Department of Health’s website, there have been over 139,000 total COVID-19 cases and close to 2,300 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

