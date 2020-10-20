Live Coverage: Arkansas senator and house members test positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to a spokesperson for the Arkansas State Senate, one state senator two house members have tested postive for COVID-19.

The spokesperson would not release any names.

Today, Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

The press conference is scheduled for 1:30pm at the State Capitol.

scheduled for 1:30pm at the State Capitol.

As of Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 531 new cases making a total of 99,597 cases. There were 613 hospitalized, which is up 41 from Sunday.

10 deaths added today for a total of 1,714.