Governor announces 5 more presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas, school closures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced five more ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 cases in Arkansas at a press conference on Thursday.

The total number of presumptive positive cases in the state is now six. All cases will be sent to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for final confirmation.

The affected individuals have had contact in Saline, Jefferson, Pulaski and Grant Counties.

“When I say they’re in those counties, it could be a patient, it could be a family member, it could be where they go to school, but there’s some contact with those four counties,” Hutchinson said.

He said the state is following up to contact people who might have come into contact with affected individuals.

Hutchinson recommended that all schools in those counties be closed until March 27th.

“That allows us time to get a handle on this,” the governor said. “It’s an abundance of caution for the children at those schools that might have some distant connection to an exposed individual there in that area.”

The Little Rock School District, Pine Bluff School District, Bryant School District and Bauxite School Districts have already announced Thursday they are closing.