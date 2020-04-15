Gov. Edwards signs proclamation that closes schools to students for rest of school year

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards held another daily update briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon. Acting Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux also joined him to discuss schools.

Gov. Edwards said during the briefing that he signed a proclamation today that closes schools to students around the state for the rest of the school year. The state’s 1,300 public schools, which were ordered closed on Friday, March 16, will finish the school year using online classes and stay shuttered until at least the 2020-21 academic year, he said.

This move was backed by the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) and other departments.

Acting State Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux said that BESE will be speaking with school districts around the state tomorrow and will give them more guidance on distance learning and student assessments. Scioneaux did stress the importance for school districts to assess their student’s learning levels over the next six weeks to determine where their students are from an educational standpoint.

In a press release, the Louisiana Department of Education stated: “By the end of the week, following consultation with school system leaders, the Department plans to issue guidance to school systems related to retaining and promoting students in grades Kindergarten through 11, as well as to ensuring access to technology for all students.”

