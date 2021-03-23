Gov. Hutchinson to give update as COVID-19 active case numbers continue to drop one week after opening vaccine to 1-C category

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After another week of consistently falling case numbers and growing vaccinations, Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be giving his weekly Arkansas COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

Hutchinson remarked on Monday that active cases have dropped by over 500 from last week’s numbers and that hospitalizations are now down by nearly 25%.

The number of vaccine doses have risen over the past week as the state moved into Phase 1-C of its vaccination plan, adding over a million people to vaccination eligibility rolls.

The governor’s address will be streamed live beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the player above.