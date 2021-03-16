Gov. Hutchinson to give COVID-19 update with vaccinations on the rise, active cases below 3,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be giving an update Tuesday concerning COVID-19 vaccination and case numbers in a week that has seen the lowest numbers of active coronavirus cases since June of 2020.

The Arkansas Department of Health announced on Monday that active cases dipped below 3,000, with that number now at 2,863.

According to the ADH, there are 256,968 Arkansans with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, and 299,885 state residents were fully immunized as of Monday.

The update will stream in the media player above beginning at 1:30 p.m.