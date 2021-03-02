COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson opens 1B vaccination group to food processing workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas is expanding its vaccination populations Tuesday, bringing in food processing workers to the pool or Arkansans eligible to receive doses.

According to state health officials, this will include 49,000 state residents who work in meat processing and grain & oilseed milling operations.

The state expects clinics to be arranged through the worksites for these employees but added that workers would also be able to go to community pharmacies and clinics around the state.

Vaccinations around the state continue to increase, with 15,147 administered in the last day through state programs, bringing the state to a total of 609,055 doses given to state residents.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 440 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, moving the active case count to 4,254 and the bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 322,949.

There were four deaths since Monday, bringing the state’s total to 5,254. Hospitalizations continue seeing declines, with 25 fewer cases than were reported Monday, as well as four fewer patients requiring ventilators.

Hutchinson also announced five new ADH vaccine clinic locations around the state, one in each of five public health care regions. The clinics will be set up in counties with low vaccine uptake and will operate on a “first-come, first-served” basis initially before moving to reservation systems.

Arkansans using these clinics will not see any out-of-pocket expense, but they are asked to bring insurance cards with them if they have insurance. People receiving a dose at these clinics will be asked to return for their second doses three to four weeks later if needed.

The clinics will initially be set up in Lee, Mississippi, Dallas, Pulaski and Conway Counties.