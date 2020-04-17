Coronavirus Information

Gov. Edwards tours PPE production at LSU, gives COVID-19 update for Friday

Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards visited LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center to see the production of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for those on the frontline against COVID-19.

Gov. Edwards also held his daily COVID-19 update briefing following the tour of the PPE production.

