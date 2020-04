BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) – The following is a statement from Ethan Melancon, director of education policy at the Pelican Institute for Public Policy (Pelican Institute), regarding the Louisiana Superintendents Association’s request to Gov. John Bel Edwards to close schools across the state for the remainder of the education year.

"While we understand Louisiana’s leaders continue the fight to contain COVID-19, our state’s parents need assurance that their child's education will not be another casualty of this virus.