Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 update for April 23

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

The briefing is expected to begin at 12:30 PM.

As of Wednesday, April 22, there were 25,258 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 1,473 deaths.

