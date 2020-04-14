Coronavirus Information

LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update briefing on Tuesday afternoon

Coronavirus

LIVE STREAM:

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold an update briefing Tuesday afternoon on Louisiana’s response to COVID–19.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM.

You can watch the full briefing right here or on our Facebook page.

