LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update briefing for Thursday

Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold another daily briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The briefing is expected to begin at 11 AM.

You can watch the full briefing right here or on our Facebook page.

