Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 update briefing for April 22

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the first meetings of the Resilient Louisiana Commission and its Task Force Leaders on Wednesday.

Gov. Edwards is also set to hold a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 at 2:30 PM.

As of Wednesday, Louisiana is reporting 25,258 cases and 1,473 deaths. This is an increase of 404 cases and 68 deaths from Tuesday’s update.

