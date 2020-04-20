Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 press conference Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

As of Sunday, April 19, there were 23,928 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 1,296 deaths.

The conference is expected to begin at 3 PM.

