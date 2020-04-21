Gov. Edwards gives COVID-19 update for April 21

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to give an update on Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health showed less than two percent growth in new cases statewide. However, the state reported an additional 77 deaths, more than double what was reported on Monday.

