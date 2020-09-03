Gov. Edwards supports a safer emergency election plan for the November election

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A memorandum was filed in a lawsuit Tuesday, September 2, by Gov. John Bel Edwards, regarding COVID-19 protections for people as they cast their ballots in the November elections.

According to the governor’s office the memorandum asks the judge to direct the Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to implement the same election plan that was used for the most recent elections in July and August. The plan mentioned in the memo was created by the Secretary of State and supported by a majority of Louisiana lawmakers. The plan called for expanded opportunities for absentee voting by mail for more people in Louisiana.

“Nothing about the Secretary of State’s emergency election plan takes into account the scope of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Louisianans should not have to risk their lives to vote, which is exactly what will happen if tens of thousands of Louisianans with medical conditions that put them at high risk for COVID complications are forced to vote in person in November and December,” Gov. Edwards said. “We owe it to the people of Louisiana to get this emergency election plan right, and the Secretary of State’s plan is just 100 percent wrong.”

The plan also reduces the number of early voting days from what was offered in July and August.

Gov. Edwards points to states like Kentucky and Alabama and how they have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing much greater access to absentee balloting, but under the Secretary of State’s plan, Louisiana would have gone in the wrong direction.

Click here to read the memorandum.