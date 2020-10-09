Gov. Edwards staffer tests positive for COVID-19

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Office of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Friday morning that a member of Gov. Edwards’ team has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staffer tested positive on Thursday, according to the Office of the Governor.

Two additional staff members who were deemed to have close contact are now quarantining for 14 days.

The Office of the Governor also says that the positive staff member did not have close contact with Gov. Edwards.